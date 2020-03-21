First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,322,000 after purchasing an additional 109,511 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $34.78. 2,750,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

