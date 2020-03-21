First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $100.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $100.94 million. First Busey posted sales of $94.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $403.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.69 million to $406.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $408.15 million, with estimates ranging from $395.27 million to $414.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $14.17 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $778.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

