First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.00% of First Defiance Financial worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Defiance Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 408,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,146. The company has a market cap of $265.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

