First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,914 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $42,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

