First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,171 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $63.64 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.

