First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,354 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $205.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

