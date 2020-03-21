First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Allegion worth $38,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Allegion by 5,876.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $81.61 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

