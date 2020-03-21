First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.28 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

