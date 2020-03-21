First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,800,235 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $5.67 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

