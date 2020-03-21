First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,145 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Shares of CAT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

