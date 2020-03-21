First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 32,660 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.18.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $138.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

