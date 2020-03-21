First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $40,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PBA stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.