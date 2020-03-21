First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

