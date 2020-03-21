First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 320,977 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,843,000 after purchasing an additional 125,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

