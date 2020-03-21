First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

