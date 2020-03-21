First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.42.

NYSE:WMT opened at $113.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.