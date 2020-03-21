First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $51.97 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

