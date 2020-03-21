First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $28.78 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.