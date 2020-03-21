First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $30.42 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $30,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $98.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.