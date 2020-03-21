First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $35.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $101.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

