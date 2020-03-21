First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $35.91 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cerner worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,132,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,148,000 after buying an additional 389,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,977,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 3,820.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 152,828 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shares of CERN opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

