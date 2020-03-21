First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $38.73 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $38,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,170,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

