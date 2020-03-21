First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $38.76 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $38,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $231,072,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

