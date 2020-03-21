First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,432 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,144,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,569,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,293,000.

VBR opened at $78.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

