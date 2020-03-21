First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,569 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 305.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $179.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.