First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,538 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 186.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,177.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,736.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,923.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,150.00 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 83.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,955.77.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.