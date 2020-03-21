First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VTWO opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $136.80.

