First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $60,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

