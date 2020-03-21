First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 179,710 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,710 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $31,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,323,000 after buying an additional 24,262,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after acquiring an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.