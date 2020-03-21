First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,939 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,939 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after acquiring an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.