First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,940 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $191.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $189.67 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

