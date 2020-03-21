First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,384 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,792,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

