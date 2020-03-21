FirstBlood Price Down 4.4% This Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, ZB.COM and Liqui. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $2,755.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

