Flash (FLASH) Trading Up 29.3% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

