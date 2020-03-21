Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586,959 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.32% of Flex worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

