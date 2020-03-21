FLIP Market Capitalization Tops $348,725.55 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $348,725.55 and approximately $156.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

