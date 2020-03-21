FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.25% of FLIR Systems worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

FLIR opened at $25.52 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

