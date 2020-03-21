FLO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,471.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, FLO has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $25,471.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00073382 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

