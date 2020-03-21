Flowchain Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $177,866.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00027759 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.04410362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038511 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

