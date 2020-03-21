FlypMe (FYP) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $139,400.75 and approximately $632.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.02660938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00193154 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

