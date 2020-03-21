Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

