Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,081,797 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,930,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 678,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $4.33 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

