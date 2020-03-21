Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,959 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 886.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

