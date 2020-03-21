Fortis (TSE:FTS) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Fortis (TSE:FTS) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FTS traded down C$2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,193. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.06. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$43.06 and a 52-week high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.17.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

