Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

