Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,493 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,498,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Fox Corp has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $40.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.