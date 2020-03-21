Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.