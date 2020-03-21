Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 496.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,974 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

