Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,365,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,793,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $78.32 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.