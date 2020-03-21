Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,809 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

AGCO stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

